LIVE COVERAGE: 2 officers shot in northeast Houston while serving warrant

We have a news crew on the scene — check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11 now.

HOUSTON — Two police officers were hurt in a shooting while serving a warrant in northeast Houston early Monday, the mayor's office confirmed.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 a.m. at the Timber Ridge gated community in the 5300 block of Aeropark.

Life Flight responded to the scene and took one officer to the hospital. Another was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a large police escort. Sheriff's deputies and deputy constables are also in the neighborhood assisting with the scene.

KHOU 11's Jeremy Rogalski has learned the identities of the wounded officers, but we are withholding that information until Houston police confirm further details. Rogalski says the officers are part of the department's Major Offenders fugitive warrant team. He notes the warrant being served this morning was an arrest warrant — not a search warrant.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the possible suspect in the double shooting was also shot and is dead at the scene. A fire captain also confirmed there was a fatality at the scene:

Two officers shot while executing a warrant. Both taken to hospitals. One possible suspect deceased on scene. #HouNews https://t.co/MB9lxQcYk4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2021

Currently, there's no official word on the conditions of the officers wounded.

It's believed at least one of the officers had CPR performed as medical crews responded.