Man killed after stabbing 2 HPD officers in the face near Alief, police say

HPD Chief Troy Finner said both officers suffered stab wounds to the face.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said officers were responding to a call just before 9 a.m. about an individual in crisis at a home on Agarita Lane, which is near the Alief area by Westpark Tollway and Eldridge Parkway.

According to Finner, officers tried to de-escalate the incident but called for additional backup. At some point, a man produced a knife and began stabbing the officers. One officer was stabbed in the jaw/neck area and the other was stabbed in the chin. Both are expected to be OK and were released from local hospitals on Sunday.

"People think it's easy, but it's not," Finner said. "Both of our officers, when I talked to them, were concerned with the suspect's family and the suspect. I ask all the time that we pray for the families but also pray for our officers."

Finner said a family member who wasn't at the home called the police because a man and woman inside the home were too afraid to call themselves. He also said during a preliminary investigation that he's unsure how many shots were fired by officers.

According to Finner, the home has a history of calls to the residence because the suspect had a history of mental illness and challenges.

Both HPD officers will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy. Bodycam video will be released to the public within 30 days, which is also HPD policy.