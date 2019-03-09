DILLEY, Texas — Law enforcement officers arrested a man after he was found with numerous weapons and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. 

On September 1, around 2:15 p.m. DPS officers conducted a traffic stop on I-35, according to a Facebook post by the Dilley Police Department. 

The driver was identified as Alfredo Rodriguez, 25. 

During a search of Rodriguez's vehicle, officers found numerous weapons and more than 1000 rounds of ammunition. 

United States Border Patrol also assisted with a K9. 

Rodriguez was arrested for having a prohibited weapon (unregistered or unclassified weapon).  
