SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition after being shot twice in the upper torso.

According to an official with SAPD, an officer patrolling the east side around 2 a.m. Thursday heard around 40 gunshots nearby.

The officer reported the shots to dispatch and fellow officers began checking the area for potential victims and/or suspects. A short time later, the officer found a wrecked SUV with multiple bullet holes in it and blood near the intersection of Grimes and Poinsetta.

A few minutes later, officers found a victim behind a house a few hundred feet from the wrecked car. The victim, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper torso, was taken to a nearby hospital, while officers continued their investigation.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. The investigation continues.