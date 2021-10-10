Three people shot including police officer during domestic disturbance call, police say

The officer was transported to a San Antonio hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — An officer was taken to the hospital after being shot by a suspect during domestic disturbance call Sunday morning, police say.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Seguin Police Department responded to the 600 block of Rosemary for a domestic disturbance.

After arriving on scene, police say an officer was shot by the 56-year-old Rodney Jaurez. Police also said a female and juvenile were shot.

All three victims sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries. The police officer was taken to a San Antonio hospital.