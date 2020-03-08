St. Louis police officer shot in the arm downtown, 2 children in custody

The officer was working a second job near the America's Center Convention Complex

ST. LOUIS — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was shot in the arm late Sunday night while working an off-duty assignment in downtown St. Louis.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight in the area of North 10th Street and Convention Plaza, north of the America's Center Convention Complex.

Major Eric Larson, Deputy Commander of Professional Standards, said at an early Monday morning press briefing that the officer was sitting in his car in plain clothes, wearing a tactical vest that was clearly marked "police."

The officer saw two "juveniles" approach and made eye contact with them, Larson said. The officer looked away, looked back and saw one of the children running at him. The child then began firing shots.

The officer drove his vehicle to a safe location and broadcast a description of the suspects to police. He didn't fire any shots, Larson said.

Responding officers found two children and took them into custody. Police did not release their ages.

The officer is 47-year-old with 24 years of service, Larson said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Several officers were seen walking around the scene with flashlights as they investigated, and a 5 On Your Side photojournalist saw several evidence markers on the ground.

An area near the convention center remained taped off early Monday morning.

Last week, St. Louis police officers were shot at in two separate incidents.

A gun was recovered at the scene. On July 26, an officer was shot in the elbow and two others were injured when a man opened fire with a sawed-off shotgun. On July 27, three officers were speaking with a driver they had just pulled over for a traffic stop when an unknown person fired several shots in their direction.

In early June, four St. Louis officers were shot during a night of violence following peaceful protests.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch live: Update on officer shot in downtown St. Louis Watch live: Update on officer shot in downtown St. Louis St. Louis police are providing an update on an officer who was shot in downtown St. Louis overnight. Posted by KSDK News on Sunday, August 2, 2020