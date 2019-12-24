SAN ANTONIO — A 34-year-old man was shot and killed by San Antonio police officers after they said he stole a car and led officers on a chase on the city's south side.

It started when police got a call for a stolen vehicle on Kendalia Avenue. Police say there was an iPad in it and the owner was tracking the vehicle's movements. When an SAPD helicopter was over the stolen vehicle, the 34-year-old suspect was seen stealing parts from the vehicle.

Then police say the suspect got in to a blue car and started speeding. He crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Theo and Flores. The man got out of the car and took off, but was confronted by four officers.

Police say he had a gun in his hand, switched hands and that's when officers started shooting.

Police chief William McManus said the officers have one to four years of experience with SAPD. They will be put on administrative duty, he said.

The intersection of Flores and Theo was closed for several hours Monday night.

This is the 18th officer-involved shooting with San Antonio police in 2019.

