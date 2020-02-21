SAN ANTONIO — One person was found dead in a crash that sparked an officer-involved shooting on the southwest side, San Antonio police said.

Police say witnesses reported hearing a pop and then came out and found a vehicle crashed in the 200 block of Darby Boulevard at around 10 a.m.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30's, was found dead from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Someone in the vehicle took off from that scene and led police on a chase. Police say he raised his weapon to officers and shot at an officer's patrol car. That suspect, a 34-year-old man, was arrested. No one was injured in the shootout.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.