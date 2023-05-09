Officer involved in shooting, suspect at large on San Antonio's south side

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department reported an "officer in trouble" on the city's south side Tuesday afternoon, later saying the officer was involved in a shooting and a suspect was at large.
The incident happened at the intersection of Iroquois and Ute streets near I-35. It was reported at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
No further details were immediately available from police, but they planned a news conference with Chief William McManus to provide further details.
A KENS 5 crew at the scene is working to gather more details.
This is a breaking news story. Watch for updates at KENS5.com.