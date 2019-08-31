BOERNE, Texas — Boerne Police Officer Michele Van Stavern was directing traffic outside the Boerne High School stadium when a man driving a pick-up struck Officer Stavern, police said.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Friday outside the north entrance of the stadium following the Champion High School football game.

Police said the officer was wearing a high-visibility traffic vest and holding a wand flashlight to direct traffic.

Andrew Harris, 35, was traveling southbound on North Esser Road in his Ford F150 when he hit the officer, police said.

Haris stopped at the scene and was arrested by a Texas DPS Trooper. He will be charged with Intoxication Assault and was taken to the Kendall County Jail.

Stavern sustained serious injuries to her left arm and head and was taken to University Hospital, Kendall County EMS said. Authorities said she is in stable condition as of Saturday, 7:30 a.m.