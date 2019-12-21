SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty officer with the San Antonio Independent School District was killed Saturday morning after being run over outside of an IHOP restaurant.

According to police, a fight broke out between two men inside of the IHOP restaurant in the 1000 block off Hot Wells Road just after 3 a.m.

The officer was off-duty working security at the time of the incident.

He attempted to break up the fight and managed to get the suspects out of the restaurant where the fight continued in the parking lot.

The officer was assaulted in the parking lot by the suspects and left on the ground. The suspects then got into a car and ran over the officer, according to a spokesman with SAPD.

The officer, who was a 27-year veteran, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects drove away from the scene and are still at large. The investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.