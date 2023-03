Sgt. Juan Medrano is a 15-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. He was pulled over and arrested early Saturday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s sergeant was arrested Saturday and charged with driving while intoxicated by the San Antonio Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 12:13 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Babcock Road and Loop 410 in northwest San Antonio.

Sgt. Juan Medrano, 37, is assigned to the Detention Bureau and is a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's office.