ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa woman will be spending time in prison after an Ector County jury found her guilty of manslaughter Friday.

Courtney Chelle Rice, was accused of shooting Jose Melendez Hernandez in his sleep back in April 2019. She was later indicted on a first degree murder charge that August.

Rice has been sentenced to 20 years in prison according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan.