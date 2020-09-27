Police arrest 19-year-old, accused of killing teen

Odessa Police say Tizavier Jackson shot and killed 18-year-old Emanuel Urias, two other young men were also injured.

ODESSA, Texas — Update: Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Emanuel Urias. Police say Urias and two other young men, 20-year-old Xavier Joseph and a 16-year-old, were shot late Saturday afternoon on East 49th St.

Tizavier Jackson has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder.

Police say more charges are anticipated in the case.

Anyone with information in reference to the investigation, are urged to contact Odessa Police.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help after three teenagers were shot on Saturday afternoon in the 1800 block of East 49th St.

Police responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim at 4:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found that three males had sustained gunshot wounds.

The unknown males who were 16 years old, 18 years old, and 20 years old, were all transported to a local hospital.

The 16-year-old male and the 20-year-old male both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old male was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

At this time investigators are saying that the motive is unknown.

No arrests have been made and the Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help.