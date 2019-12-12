SAN ANTONIO — A pair of nurses who work in San Antonio were arrested Monday in Houston after police said they were found in possession of more than 200 grams of prescription painkillers each.

According to an affidavit, Teresa Phillips and Teresa Laskowski each had 248 grams, or about half a pound, of Tramadol in their possession. They were arrested at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. Both women, who are in their 50s, are employed by Methodist Health.

A spokesperson for Methodist Health released the following statement Wednesday:

“We learned today that two employees were arrested while re-entering the country in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. To prioritize patient safety and enforce hospital policy, the two employees will be reported to the Board of Nursing and have been suspended pending further investigation.”

The bond for each woman will be set no lower than $30,000, official documents show.

