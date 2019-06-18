SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio area nurse who has HIV is accused of stealing pain medicine from patients. Police said 29-year-old Kyle Evans admitted to injecting himself and then refilling vials with unknown substances.

He worked at Northeast Methodist Hospital. The nurse is accused of stealing at least five vials of hydromorphone, which is essentially an opioid pain killer.

Dr. Jeff Jones specializes in infectious diseases. We asked Jones if a patient could be exposed to HIV if Evans was using the same syringe he used on himself to refill the vials.

"We know that HIV doesn't survive outside the human body for long either," Jones said. "I think the risk is extremely low."

In a statement, the chief medical officer with Methodist Healthcare System said the hospital consulted with third party infectious disease experts who concluded there was virtually no risk of exposure to others. They said the virus is below detectable levels in Evans' blood.

"From the facts of this case the risk of transmission to a patient is extremely low, if close to zero if not zero," he said.

According to police, all five vials were sent out of state to get tested. Two came back as unknown clear liquid, one had traces of lidocaine, which is a pain reliever or used to numb the skin. They are still waiting on results from two others.

Jones also said people living with HIV are protected by the Americans With Disabilities Act. So, it would be illegal to discriminate against someone like Evans to work.

A statement from Paul Hancock, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Methodist Healthcare System reads:

“On February 14, 2019, Northeast Methodist Hospital staff identified a drug diversion (the stealing of narcotic pain medication intended for patients) by a now former employee and launched an immediate and thorough investigation involving several regulatory agencies including the City of Live Oak Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Upon learning the former employee was diagnosed with HIV, we took several precautions including consulting with third party infectious disease experts who concluded there was virtually no risk of exposure to others, most notably due to the virus being below detectable levels in the employee’s blood. The safety of all patients is our top priority. We are grateful to our employees for being continuous safety advocates by keeping a watchful eye and reporting suspicious activity promptly. We also appreciate the collaboration of all investigatory and law enforcement agencies for their partnership to ensure harm-free environments and communities.”

