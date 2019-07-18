SAN ANTONIO — SAPD's Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the four men accused of robbing the Lucky's convenience store at 946 Cupples Road Sunday, July 14.

According to police, the suspects gathered multiple items from inside the store and tried to leave without paying.

The sales clerk reportedly tried to recover the stolen items from the suspects but was overpowered by the group of suspects.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the suspects responsible for this robbery. Call 210-224-7867 with any information.