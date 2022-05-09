Teen charged in shooting death of 17-year-old in NW Harris County

An 18-year-old was also charged in connection with the shooting.

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old has been charged in the death of another 17-year-old who was found shot Monday in the bathroom of a northwest Harris County home.

The suspect has been identified by authorities as Reginald Smalls. Smalls allegedly shot Dominque McCoy after he claimed McCoy startled him.

The shooting happened along Stuebner Hill Drive, which is between Stuebner Airline and T.C. Jester.

Officials said McCoy was visiting Smalls when he was shot one time in the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Manslaughter charges were filed against Smalls.

Tampering with evidence charges were filed against another man who was staying at the home, 18-year-old Lekedrick Bowden.

Officials said Bowden attempted to hide evidence and initially lied to investigators about what happened.