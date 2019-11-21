SAN ANTONIO — North Star Mall has been the location for back-to-back criminal activity this week.

Monday night, a woman told San Antonio police officers that when she went to her car, a man with a gun was in her backseat. She claimed the man pointed the weapon at her head and forced her to drive. She reported that the man stole $800 and took off. SAPD says investigators are going through surveillance video to verify her claims.

RELATED: 18-year-old arrested in stabbing at North Star Mall, police say

Tuesday night, two teenagers were stabbed inside a store. Police said they caught the suspect running from the mall with a group of men. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers arrested 18-year-old Anthony Rodriguez in connection to the case. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On October 8, a man was shot in the parking lot. Officers said multiple rounds were fired at the victim, who was outside of his car. They believe the shooting was drug-related.

RELATED: Man shot near North Star Mall is a UTSA student, officials say

KENS 5 looked at the calls for service at North Star Mall for the month of November. In comparison to the same time last year, overall crime is down. In 2018, there were 22 thefts, 1 burglary of motor vehicle, 1 assault and 1 robbery. In 2019, there have been 11 thefts, 1 burglary of motor vehicle and 1 assault.

The North Star Mall senior general manager, Brenda Crawford, responded to KENS 5 about the security at the mall. She said in a statement:

“On behalf of North Star Mall, we are appalled by the incident that took place at our center last evening. However, we are grateful to our security team and to the San Antonio Police Department for swiftly handling the situation and apprehending the suspect. Nothing is more important than creating a safe, peaceful environment for our guests, tenants and community. We never publicly discuss the details of our security programs because to do so would compromise its effectiveness. However, I can say that we maintain a comprehensive security program that blends both visible and behind the scenes efforts.”