Surveillance video shows hit-and-run suspect shoot and kill passenger who confronted him, HCSO says

HOUSTON — A gunman shot and killed someone tonight after he crashed into two vehicles and didn't stop, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the gunman got away after the deadly shooting in the 700 block of Normandy St. in east Harris County. A vehicle that fit the description was later located on the other side of town and two people were detained.

The whole thing started when the suspect hit two vehicles and took off, HCSO said. Both vehicles followed him to a gas station.

Surveillance video shows the victim jump out of a vehicle and run toward the suspect's vehicle to confront him. Gonzalez said that's when the man fired a shot that struck and killed the 21-year-old passenger.

Gonzalez said this didn't have to end in tragedy. He said people should think twice before getting involved in a road rage incident because it's not worth the risk.

“It's important just to use, you know, your due diligence and be safe because other people get hurt," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "And nowadays, it just seemed everybody's armed with a pistol and they're quick to use it. You know, we talk a lot about road rage incidents and things like that. And this transpired very quickly.”

