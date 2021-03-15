Vandalized restaurant gets show of community support after racist messages were left Sunday

Messages of support were left on the doors of the business Monday, with neighbors saying they stand in solidarity against hate.

SAN ANTONIO — The doors at Noodle Tree did not open for business Monday morning, but the community's hearts opened for the restaurant that found itself the victim of a hate crime over the weekend. Vandals spray-painted racist and anti-mask messages on the windows and tables outside the UTSA-area business late Saturday night.

By Sunday afternoon, messages including “Go back 2 China” and “No masks” were in the process of being washed away with the help of friends of the business owner, Mike Nguyen, and strangers alike.

Nguyen told KENS 5 the vitriol is something he’s had to deal with his whole life.

"The funny thing is, I’m not even Chinese, I’m half Vietnamese, half French,” Nguyen said outside his restaurant Sunday.

Messages of support were left on the doors of the business Monday, with neighbors saying they stand in solidarity against hate. City officials plan to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to address the incident.

Doors are closed. Hearts are open. Messages of support at Noodle Tree on UTSA where a vandalism attack was discovered Sunday. Today 3pm newser with latest #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Gk00APYyZk — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) March 15, 2021

Neighbors saying they stand in solidarity against hate. 3pm newser on UTSA area tagging incident #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/j2ynDJnGY4 — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) March 15, 2021

Four-year-old adds his heartfelt message after hate tagging incident on UTSA Blvd. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/XyRDuW1wKs — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) March 15, 2021

Indy Coffee, next door to hateful tagging incident, set up a heart making station to share community spirit #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/ov6pfZzpVx — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) March 15, 2021

Customers are finding Noodle Tree closed for now, so they are going next door and creating little heartfelt messages of support after hateful tagging was found on Sunday #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/s54z3vp6Jz — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) March 15, 2021

The vandalism came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded the statewide mask mandate that had been in place for nearly a year. Nguyen, an outspoken critic of Abbott, said the vandalism will not deter him from enforcing a mask policy at his business.

During an interview with CNN earlier this week, Nguyen expressed his opinions about the lifting of state coronavirus restrictions.

The presidents of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance and Asian American Alliance of San Antonio offered a joint statement following the incident:

“The San Antonio Asian American community stand in unity with our fellow Asian American and support their right and freedom to express their lawful opinions without fear of retribution.

This ugly display of hate and ignorance that was perpetrated on the Noodle Tree Restaurant has no place in San Antonio where the diversity of our community is embraced by our residents. We ask that all San Antonians support a fellow American’s right to free speech.

We call for the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department investigate this hate crime and bring the criminal(s) to face justice. This ignorant act had not only damaged a business, but it also dishonored the distinguished reputation of San Antonio.”

At the onset of the pandemic, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the rest of city council unanimously passed a resolution condemning COVID-19 hate speech. Some of the jargon in the resolution was tagged on Nguyen’s business. Nirenberg in May explained that the resolution was necessary as the country saw a rise in hate crimes against Asians and Jews.

Nirenberg issued a statement Monday, saying hate has "no place" in the city.

"We cannot turn our backs on the hate speech that was displayed yesterday by the disgusting graffiti painted at the Noodle Tree restaurant. I applaud the customers and neighbors who demonstrated the compassion of our community by immediately stepping in to help the restaurant. If you have any information about this crime please contact the San Antonio Police Department. We must work together to eradicate racism in our city whenever it rears its head.

Over the weekend, a District 8 restaurant was the target of a hateful attack by small-minded bigots.@Noodletreetx, a small, minority-owned business admired & appreciated by many, was defaced by anti-Asian racist graffiti. I can’t think of a less Texan thing to do to a neighbor. — Councilman Manny Pelaez (@District8Manny) March 15, 2021

Mayoral candidate Greg Brockhouse posted to Facebook on Sunday saying he had dropped off money to the business to fund meals. He encouraged people to give the business service to let the vandals and Nguyen know that the hateful messages were not the spirit of the city.