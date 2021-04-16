'Nobody won here' | Eyewitness describes shootout with SAPD officer that left two dead

Police said the officer returned fire after being shot in the hand, killing the driver of a car he pulled over and a passenger.

SAN ANTONIO — There is new eyewitness video that shows the aftermath of a shooting involving a San Antonio Police Officer. Police say the officer shot and killed two men after he was shot in the hand.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the officer could have been killed.

"The officer is very lucky to be alive," he said.

Police say the officer pulled over a blue truck, and three people were inside. According to police, the driver started shooting at the officer with bullets striking his hand and his radio. The officer fired back, killing the driver and a passenger. Within minutes, other officers arrived and found a third passenger who was hit in the torso. She is going to be okay and was taken to a hospital.

KENS 5 spoke to a witness who saw happened on the city's west side at Pinn Road and Westfield. The witness didn't want to appear on camera but called 911.

"Your guy just got shot," she said. "There is an active shooting right now. I was concerned for the policeman. He was alone."

The woman said her view on police has changed after witnessing what happened.

"I thought, 'these guys put their lives on the line for me and everybody else,'" she said.

Police couldn't said multiple shots were fired, but they aren't sure yet how many.