'I find it shocking' | No arrests yet in shooting near middle school

Woodlake Parkway neighbors thought two men had been charged.

SAN ANTONIO — Eleven days after a shooting attack near a northeast-side middle school, police are still trying to get to the truth about what happened.

As police work the case, neighbors in the gated community of The Knolls said they are worried that nobody has been arrested.

When shots rang out on the afternoon of September 28, on busy Woodlake Parkway just a few yards south of Woodlake Hills Middle School, San Antonio police released preliminary information indicating two men had been taken into custody.

But now they said neither of the men, ages 21 and 22, have been charged.

Neighbors who are afraid of more violence did not want to be publicly identified, but one man said "I find that concerning because we were under the impression that they were arrested, and that they were detained. I find it shocking."

A woman who lives inside the gated community said, "Why hasn't nothing been done? Here we are sitting around wondering is our house going to get shot next, or who is going to get hurt next?"

Police list the victim of the shooting as 18-year-old Deion Johnson, who lives in the area.

A police report on the incident lists Johnson as suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

Johnson was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but neighbors said he was released and has been seen back in the gated neighborhood.

Some said they are disturbed by the details in the police report related to the incident.

The case, which is being carried as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, contains conflicting information about what happened.

Physical evidence suggests that when the two men in a silver Jeep SUV tried to speed away from the scene, they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby utility pole.

The police report indicates a passerby who saw the two injured men getting out of the car offered them a ride and took them to a medical clinic just down the street. Initially police said the two men were being held, but after interviewing them, questions remain about what really happened.

The two men told police that Johnson owed one of them money, and when they went to collect the debt, Johnson pulled a gun on them and started shooting.

One of the men told police he fired back in self-defense, hitting Johnson one time.

The report contains no details about what Johnson may have said to police.