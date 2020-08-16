Nineteen-year-old woman killed at large party in Taylor County

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, a shooting occurred at the party, and a 19-year-old woman was killed.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Limited information was available Sunday regarding a shooting at a large party in Taylor County that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old woman.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the woman's body has been transported to the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office. No arrests had been made, as of Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the woman killed was not released by officials, who are still processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.