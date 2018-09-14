SAN ANTONIO — The nine people arrested in a large-scale narcotics roundup on the east side on Thursday afternoon have been identified.

Top row from left to right: Ernest Chase, Jahvann Lewis, Thomas Debrow, Robert Grant / Bottom row from left to right: Micahel Chandler, Danail Wilson, Cornell Pope, Latarrel Robinson, and Seabron Stevenson.

The group was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Morningview.

After 2-year-old and 12-year-old were among four people shot on Sunday afternoon in a drive-by attack just over a week ago, the SAPD police chief promised action and they delivered.

“The Violent Crime Task Force has been one of the most successful efforts that I have seen in my year in law enforcement,” said SAPD Chief Williams McManus. “There are nine agencies involved in the task force. Those agencies have been consistent, they’ve been steady, there’s been no lack of focus or interest in the year and half or so that this task force has been in effect.”

The chief added that he’s proud of the neighbors on the block as people, who are normally reluctant to talk, came outside and congratulated the police on their work, thanking them for ridding their neighborhood of a long-term dangerous problem.

“What’s most important is we have to engage our community members and make sure these children see the positive, you know, what can happen in the street,” District 2 City Councilman William Cruz Shaw said. “And it’s real important to what the chief mentioned earlier, that a lot of folks came from all over the city to District 2 or the east side. This is a San Antonio problem.”

Chief McManus noted that the nine people that were arrested were apprehended without incident and that he’s hoping that the five wanted people turn themselves in.

