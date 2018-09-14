A 2-year-old and 12-year-old were among four people shot on Sunday afternoon in a drive-by attack just over a week ago. The police chief promised action and they delivered.

Nine people are under arrest and the San Antonio Police Department says that five more arrests will be coming soon, thanks to teamwork among local law enforcement in executing a large-scale narcotics roundup on the east side.

“The Violent Crime Task Force has been one of the most successful efforts that I have seen in my year in law enforcement,” said SAPD Chief Williams McManus. “There are nine agencies involved in the task force. Those agencies have been consistent, they’ve been steady, there’s been no lack of focus or interest in the year and half or so that this task force has been in effect.”

The chief added that he’s proud of the neighbors on the block as people, who are normally reluctant to talk, came outside and congratulated the police on their work, thanking them for ridding their neighborhood of a long-term dangerous problem.

“What’s most important is we have to engage our community members and make sure these children see the positive, you know, what can happen in the street,” District 2 City Councilman William Cruz Shaw said. “And it’s real important to what the chief mentioned earlier, that a lot of folks came from all over the city to District 2 or the east side. This is a San Antonio problem.”

Chief McManus noted that the nine people that were arrested were apprehended without incident and that he’s hoping that the five wanted people turn themselves in.

