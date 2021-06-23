Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell to appear in Cuyahoga County court Wednesday on charges involving 15-year-old girl

The actor and musician will attend via Zoom.

A former children's television star is set to appear in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Wednesday on accusations related to an incident involving a teen girl.

Drake Bell, who starred on Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" and "Drake and Josh," will attend a pretrial hearing via Zoom at noon. The 34-year-old Bell, who is referred to in court records by his legal first name of Jared, is charged with attempting to endanger children (a felony) and disseminating material harmful to juveniles (a misdemeanor).

Police say the incident occurred back in December of 2017, when Bell was performing at the Odeon Concert Club in the east bank of Cleveland's Flats. At the time, Bell was 31 and the alleged victim was 15, and while authorities did not specify what happened at the club, they did claim Bell and the girl knew each other for years and that he sent her appropriate messages in the months leading up to the concert.

The girl reported the incident to Canadian law enforcement in 2018, and they subsequently gave that information to the Cleveland Division of Police. It was not until earlier this month, however, that Bell was arrested, and he is currently out on bond after pleading not guilty to the charges against him on June 3.