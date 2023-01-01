The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve, just outside the high-security zone.

PORTLAND, Maine — The man accused of attacking three police officers, striking two in the head with a machete during a New Year's Eve event in New York City, has been identified.

An investigative reporter with NBC New York independently confirmed with New York police that the suspect has been identified as Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. just outside the high-security zone, where eventgoers are screened for weapons, according to the Associated Press, at Manhattan's 8th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets.

Two officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital, one with a fractured skull and the other with a head laceration, but both are expected to recover from their injuries.

Officials said an officer shot Bickford in the shoulder, and he is also expected to recover.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewall and Mayor Eric Adams provided an update during a news conference early Sunday morning. Adams said one of the injured officers had just graduated from police academy on Friday and was working his first shift. It was also revealed during the press conference that the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force was involved in the investigation.

NEWS CENTER Maine went to Bickford's home on Alpine Drive on Sunday where it was confirmed the FBI was investigating.

Neighbors told NEWS CENTER Maine that Bickford is one of three children, and that his parents divorced about 10 years ago. His father has since died. Neighbors also said Bickford worked this past summer at the Old Marsh Country Club in Wells as a groundskeeper.

Bickford graduated from Wells High School in 2022, where he played football and also wrestled.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.