New video shows a bird's eye view of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the video in a commissioner’s meeting on Friday. It shows several incidents, including the deadly shootout, that illustrate how beneficial DPS helicopters are.

In this case, not only did the helicopter help locate the suspect, but it also transported the injured trooper to the hospital.

It was on Sunday, February 18 that a trooper tried to pull over 33-year-old Ernest Montelongo for an unspecified traffic stop.

Montelongo allegedly gave a false name, then fled.

The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10.

The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The trooper, who has still not been identified, survived.

DPS says that no additional information on the case can be released at this time.

© 2018 KENS