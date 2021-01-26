New video released in local rapper's murder case

Police are hoping the footage will help them figure out who killed Christopher Polk in 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are hoping newly released footage may help solve the murder of a local rapper from almost 3 years ago on the city's northwest side.

The San Antonio Police Department’s homicide unit shared a video that captured the suspects believed to be involved in the 2018 murder of Christopher Polk, 25.

According to police, on February 24, 2018, Polk left the Ice Lounge at Evers Road and Loop 410. After departing, he drove onto Loop 410 near Bandera Road, when a silver SUV and a black sedan drove alongside his car and fired multiple shots, detectives said. Polk was shot and died at the scene of the shooting.

Polk’s mother said the night he died, he told her he loved her before leaving the house.

“He ran down the stairs, closed the door and never came back,” Elizabeth Polk said. “Three hours later, I got the call."

Police said the short clip they released Tuesday was taken from a business near the shooting and shows both suspect vehicles (silver SUV and black sedan) following Polk’s car on the access road of Loop 410 near Bandera Road just before he was killed.

Polk left behind a young daughter along with two siblings.

“He has an amazing daughter that misses him, and she asks for her daddy every day,” his mother said.

The musician is remembered by friends as the best rapper in the city, and was later made an honorary performer at South by Southwest.