Surveillance video released of vehicle wanted in connection with drive-by that left child dead

Investigators still have not been able to identify a suspect in the shooting and are asking for the public's help.

This happened on Sunday at about 10:45 p.m. in the 13800 block of McNair Street.

Investigators said 8-year-old Paul Vasquez was in bed when someone from outside fired several shots into his mobile home. Paul's two brothers and their mother were in the house at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office had previously reported Paul was 7 years old but then announced he was 8 at the time of the shooting.

This is Paul Vasquez. The 8-year-old attended Cloverleaf Elementary, according to Galena Park ISD. Investigators tell @KHOU he lived at home with his mom and 2 older brothers when he was killed in drive-by shooting. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/bLS9s5T4z8 — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) June 17, 2022

The morning after the drive-by shooting, a neighbor said his wife noticed the suspect's car.

"The next day, my wife came out to let two of our dogs outside and when she did, she happened to see this suspected vehicle," Frank Staley said. "They were probably trying to go back by and see what damage they done."

Staley said his wife knew it was the same car because of the damaged bumper.

“I believe it was targeted, I think it was targeted," Staley said.

He's a veteran and said that’s his opinion because of the more than a dozen bullet holes on the home.

Homicide investigators with HCSO said Paul was lying in his bed when he was shot. They have not released a motive, but the suspect’s car is described as a grey Kia Optima.

“It has significant damage to the front passenger side, and it has a front passenger spare wheel," said Adriel Hinojosa, a homicide investigator.

Surveillance video of suspect's vehicle below:

Outside the family’s home balloons and flowers were left to remember the 8-year-old who attended nearby Cloverleaf Elementary, according to Galena Park ISD.

Neighbors hope the surveillance video of the car will give investigators the break they need to solve the case.

“Pray for justice. Pray they catch these people," Staley said.

Homicide detectives believe they could be looking for at least two suspects, a driver and a passenger. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.