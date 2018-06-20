There have been dramatic drops in major crimes in San Antonio this year.

New year-to-date crime statistics have just been released and the San Antonio Police Chief Williams McManus says that the good numbers are due to teamwork.

"Arrests are up, crime is down. You can't get any better than that," said SAPD Chief McManus, who added that the multi-agency Violent Crime Task Force is making a difference on the streets. "It's hard to single anybody out because everyone is out there doing a good job.”

The task force is an alphabet soup of agencies with a single goal.

In addition to the San Antonio Police Department, the task force relies on help from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, DEA, FBI, ATF, the Secret Service, and HSI.

"There have been over 15,000 field contacts, that's police officers talking with people," said Chief McManus, adding that there have been big double-digit decreases in major crime categories.

Robbery cases are down 32 percent and property crimes are down 20 percent.

RELATED: BCSO partners with Nextdoor app to get proactive in the fight against crime

"The synergy that's been created by that, I believe, has created the drop in those numbers,” Chief McManus noted. “I've never seen it drop so precipitously in any of the cities I've been in, in the country, and I don’t see it around in any other cities right now."

The task force is targeting the right people, with intelligence information processed through the Southwest Texas Fusion Center.

“Just 2018 to date, over 4,500 total persons arrested, and we've recovered over 500 weapons on the street, firearms from the street, and this is an indication of the amount of work the officers are doing,” said Chief McManus, who also said that when he introduced the idea of the task force, he was skeptically optimistic that a joint effort would work.

Now, McManus says that he’s happy that they rolled the dice and tried it, insisting the real credit for success belongs to the officers in the field who are working collaboratively, harder and smarter.

“The bottom line is that we're making these cases, we're being pro-active,” he said. “The Violent Crime Task Force, patrol, investigations, everyone is doing a heck of a job and everybody is doing the best work that I've seen in a long, long time.”

To learn more about crime trends in your neighborhood, visit the official Crime and Call page for the City of San Antonio here.

© 2018 KENS