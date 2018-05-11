LUMBERTON, N.C. — An AMBER Alert was issued for a teenage girl police say was kidnapped from a front yard in Lumberton Monday morning.

Police said a man dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana grabbed 13-year-old Hania Noleia Aguilar at Rosewood Mobile Home Park. Police said the man forced the girl into a stolen Green 2002 Ford Expedition.

The Lumberton Police Department & @FBICharlotte are asking for the public’s assistance to find 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar. If you see the stolen vehicle Hania was taken in, call 911 or a special tip line at 910-272-5871. #FindHania. Please share the attached poster. pic.twitter.com/66fkAEAUpZ — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) November 5, 2018

The car was registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, South Carolina, and had South Carolina license plate NWS-984.

Late Monday night, authorities released a new picture that more closely resembles the SUV. They said the paint on the hood is peeling, and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.

Investigators with the Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff's Office, FBI Agents, and SBI agents are currently following nearly 50 leads.

A special tip line has been set up for anyone to call for with information to help investigators find Aguilar at 910-272-5871.

This updated picture is more similar to the SUV wanted in a Lumberton, NC girl's kidnapping. Paint on the hood is peeling & there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window. Call 911 if you see the vehicle & help us #FindHania. pic.twitter.com/dybHXMDXCk — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) November 6, 2018

