Reward increased to $100,000 in shooting death of NOPD Det. Everett Briscoe at Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Houston police announced Tuesday the reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of an off-duty New Orleans police officer has been increased to $100,000.

Detective Everett Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was killed during a robbery outside the Grotto Ristorante over the weekend.

Another friend of Briscoe's was shot and critically injured even after everyone complied with the robber.

The second victim has been identified as 43-year-old Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy. He remains at Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner initially announced the reward had been increased from $10,000 to $40,000, but Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta added another $60,000 for a total of $100,000.

Update: @TilmanJFertitta just raised the reward to 100k dollars and will donate additional money to @houstonpolice to help solve violent crimes. @KHOU https://t.co/MqvYV4F5aC pic.twitter.com/vUPVtVcrKK — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) August 24, 2021

Crime Stoppers of Houston, Crime Stoppers of Greater New Orleans and the ATF in Houston are also contributing to the reward in this case.

Mayor Turner said a lot of tips have already been called.

“Somebody out there knows something, we’re asking you to step up,” the mayor said. “Do the right thing”

The mayor also addressed the two suspects in the deadly shooting.

“We will find you, we will not stop until we find you,” he said.

Saying "the violent crime in Houston is unacceptable," Fertitta also announced he's contributing $1 million to the Houston Police Department for other rewards "to find and arrest these type of dangerous criminals."

The violent crime in Houston is unacceptable. Today I raised the reward to help find the killers of off-duty @NOPDNews officer Briscoe to $100K. I also contributed $1 million to @houstonpolice for rewards to find & arrest these type of dangerous criminals. #dobetter #neverforget pic.twitter.com/LkCBYGVfHq — Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) August 24, 2021

"Everyone in Houston is aware of the dramatic increase in violent crime throughout our city. I find it particularly upsetting that a New Orleans policeman visiting our city for a vacation weekend met such a violent death. In Houston, we have to do better," Fertitta said. "We have a serious criminal justice problem here."

Fertitta said his heart goes out to the family of Det. Briscoe.

"As an extra effort, I am contributing $1 million to the Houston Police Department, for the chief to use as rewards for information to find and arrest the dangerous criminals causing such violence in our city," Fertitta said. "I hope this contribution will help jumpstart efforts to get these violent and habitual felons off our streets soon."

Tuesday morning, a procession was held for Det. Brisco as his body was escorted by HPD from a funeral home in southeast Houston.

Briscoe and his friends were part of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a philanthropic group that puts on a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. Several members were in Houston for the weekend to visit other Zulu members.

Zulu president Elroy James said the members who traveled from New Orleans decided to stay at Hotel Derek, and when they arrived at the hotel Saturday afternoon, a few of them dropped off their bags and walked across the street to Grotto to smoke cigars and have a few drinks.

Police motorcade escorts the body of #NOPD Det. Everett Briscoe after he was gunned down while visiting a Houston restaurant. @houstonpolice are working diligently to find his alleged killers. FULL STORY: https://t.co/VsQy1XAuDk @NOPDNews pic.twitter.com/IBZPNLRCKw — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 24, 2021

Rest in Heaven Deputy Burford Jr. pic.twitter.com/caqRFiSsYi — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) August 11, 2021

Minutes later, the shooting happened.

"It's unbelievable you could be in a city for less than two hours and you have tragic incidents one in death and somebody critically injured," James said.

James said he was with the group at Grotto but he left right before the shooting to walk to the CVS pharmacy to grab some pain medication. While he was at the pharmacy, he got a phone call.

"You have to come back. Mr. Briscoe has been shot in the side," James said.

James said he ran back to the restaurant.

"Two brothers had been shot and two members that were there tending to officer Everett Briscoe were trying to comfort him I jumped to call 911," James said.

RAW INTERVIEW: Zulu president breaks down timeline of events prior to deadly shooting of New Orleans officer

Other members of their group told James him the gunman came from behind the building and told them to raise their hands.

"And they kept their hands in the air. Another guy came from behind the building and it sounded like there was a command given to him and (he) comes from behind the building and starts to shoot," James said.

James said he believes the men got away with nothing and they still don’t understand why the suspect fired his gun.

"To see his life taken away in an area he worked so hard to make sure didn't exist in our community is kind of hard for most of us to accept," James said.

James said the second man who was shot is still in a Houston hospital in critical condition. He said he's in an induced coma and the entire community is praying for his speedy recovery.

High school friends remember Briscoe

Wilfred Wright was high school friends with Briscoe and they never lost touch.

“He set the standard for what it is to be a father. He set the standard for what it is to be a pillar in the community," Wright said.

From their marching band days to the Krewe of Zulu, known for their Mardi Gras parade, the two remained friends.

“Very smart guy. Funny guy ... A big bundle of joy. I always called him a gentle giant," Wright said. “Right before the shooting happened, we had just texted, laughing and talking in one of the texts groups we have."

Corita Tate is another high school friend of Briscoe.

“We called him 'Easy,'" Tate said. "He was just an easy person to be around and an easy person to talk to."

Tate said she hopes the community will come together to find the suspects.

“Whoever it was, he would have done something for them to not make that kind of choice for their lives," Tate said.

Erika Stewart was Briscoe's friend.

“Put yourself in their shoes, think about it, what if he was your brother? What if this was someone close to you?" Stewart said.

Stewart said it feels like just yesterday when she was on her 20th class reunion cruise to Cozumel with Briscoe and his wife.

“Everett was really, really loved," Stewart said.

Stewart is also part of Zulu nation, which is now mourning the loss of Briscoe and praying for another member injured in the shooting, Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy.

“I just want to know why," Stewart said.

Friends like Stewart are remembering Briscoe any way they can. Even making a special trip to Starbucks for what they call the "Everett Easy Briscoe latte." Hoping that if they keep sharing his name, someone will come forward with the rest of the story.

“If you know the person or they talk about it, or even if they are hiding out and you know where they are, please give them up," Stewart said.

Police are still looking for the suspects, who they said believe were driving a gray or silver Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.