'My children are dead' - mother arrested after daughter killed, son critical

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans woman is accused of stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death, and trying to do the same to her 2-year-old son on Sunday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department said 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux was booked on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that Pedescleaux is the mother of the two children.

Investigators say the stabbing happened around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street near Louisa Street in the Florida area.

Moments after the stabbing, a woman believed to be Pedescleaux shared a short video on Instagram with blood dripping down her chest. In the now-deleted video, the woman says, "I'm done. My children are dead. I'm done. I'm done with life."

The woman in the video adds: "It's all Jermaine's fault."

The newspaper reports that Pedescleaux was in a child custody dispute with Jermaine Roberts, the father of the two children. Roberts reportedly sued Pedescleaux in April seeking joint custody that would allow him to see the children on weekends. In court documents, Roberts argued that Pedescleaux was "not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids."

Both children were taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle. The 4-year-old girl died at the hospital. The 2-year-old boy is still alive but listed in critical condition, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NOPD Child Abuse Section at 504-658-5267 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.