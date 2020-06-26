New details released in suspect's arrest involving kidnapped teen

Andres Hernandez is charged with kidnapping one of his co-workers, a 16-year-old girl he worked with at a San Antonio fast food restaurant.

SAN ANTONIO — New information has been released in the case of a missing teen almost exactly a month after police say she was kidnapped.

Andres Hernandez, 28, has been charged with kidnapping a 16-year-old girl on May 25. She was found 2 weeks later in Washington. The two worked together at a fast food restaurant on the city's northwest side.

According to an affidavit, Hernandez and the girl had worked together with other family members since February at a Domino's Pizza on Bandera Road, and Hernandez knew she was 16.

The day she disappeared, Hernandez was supposed to have left to make a delivery, but he never completed the delivery, nor did he return to the restaurant. He was seen leaving the restaurant shortly before she did.

Surveillance video showed her leaving around 3 p.m. and walking to a nearby gas station where she approached a dumpster, not far from Hernandez's vehicle, which was parked at that gas station. Detectives said the teen was no longer seen after that, but Hernandez's vehicle was seen driving behind the dumpster and then leaving.

Later, Hernandez's car was spotted on IH-10 in Junction, about 100 miles northwest of San Antonio. According to investigators, the two either disconnected or turned off their phones and were no longer active on social media.

The girl's father told detectives with the San Antonio Police Department that her sister confronted her about her relationship with Hernandez the night before she went missing.

SAPD got a tip regarding a stop made by Hernandez at a retail store in Evanston, Wyoming. Surveillance video from the store showed a couple who appeared to be Hernandez and the teen entering the store more than 1,300 miles from San Antonio.

On June 9, Hernandez was found with the teen. He was arrested in Moses Lake, Washington.

According to the girl's father, his daughter explained Hernandez had repeatedly threatened her and the safety of her family over the course of the two weeks she was missing. Moses Lake police said Hernandez had a pistol in his possession at the time of his arrest.