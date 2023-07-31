Police: Suspects broke into New Braunfels storage facility before stealing F-150, several trailers

Authorities in the Hill Country community are requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels police say they're looking for two suspects who stole several vehicles from a self storage facility in July.

The suspects in question allegedly broke into Memorial Self Storage along the 1800 block of South Walnut and managed to take a Ford F-150, four trailers, four riding lawnmowers and a generator over the course of two days, according to authorities. Photos provided by the New Braunfels Police Department on social media appear to show at least one of the suspects is male, but neither has been identified.

Do You Recognize These Suspects? The New Braunfels Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two... Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Monday, July 31, 2023

Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for "information that leads to an arrest and/or a grand jury indictment." Tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at (830)620-8477 or submitted online here. Information can also be provided directly to New Braunfels police.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.