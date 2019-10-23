NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels police say they're lucky two officers weren't killed Tuesday. The officers' patrol cars were crushed by a suspected drunk driver.

Police say 50-year-old Dena Welch was intoxicated when she crashed into the officers’ vehicles early Tuesday morning.

They were making a traffic stop along I-35 south near Loop 337 and Rueckle Road. They said the woman was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu and was traveling about 70 mph when she crashed into the cars parked on the shoulder.

The officers were out of their cars at the time, so they weren't hurt. But their patrol units were totaled, with $100,000 in damage.

New Braunfels police say this serves as a reminder of the dangers drivers face every day.

