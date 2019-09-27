NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — On Tuesday afternoon, a car being pursued by New Braunfels Police ended up probably where its driver didn't expect: Plowed into the fence of a home. An officer had fired shots at the tires of the suspect’s car, shots that rang out near a daycare and neighborhood.

The car crashed into Trey Hill’s home, while he said he was doing homework with his son.

Hill said seconds later he heard the gunshots. He said the officer was trying to shoot out the tires of the suspect’s car.

“My kid opened the door because he heard it and I said, 'Close the door,'" he said.

After the shots were fired, Hill said the car backed out of his fence and the driver took off again from police. The teens inside didn’t get too far; the pursuit ended down the street along County Line Road.

The 18-year-old driver, Madison Munoz, and a 16-year-old passenger were arrested.

According to the New Braunfels Police pursuit policy, officers can chase a suspect if they believe them to be a danger to the public. Its policy also states the decision to shoot at or from a moving vehicle is prohibited if the situation presents an unreasonable risk to others, and the officer should get a supervisor’s permission whenever possible.

“I know they were doing their job to minimize any catastrophe that could happen,” Hill said. "So while you could be upset at it, on one hand you aren’t upset at it because they were doing their job they have to do.”

Hill said he’s thankful no one was injured. The officer who fired the shots is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.





