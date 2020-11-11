New Braunfels Police searching for 'bathrobe burglars'

Officers say two men burglarized the Schlitterbahn Resort. They said the suspects stole from a room belonging to an active-duty airman.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Police are searching for two men who are accused of burglarizing the Schlitterbahn Resort. They said the suspects went through several rooms before stealing items from an active-duty airman.

Officers said that on Oct. 12, the two men entered several rooms at the resort and stole a number of items from a family’s room. KENS 5 spoke with Briana Lee, a U.S. airman, and her husband, Ryan Lee. They said they were moving to Virginia when they decided to stop by New Braunfels to visit Ryan’s mother, and chose to stay at the resort because she was undergoing home renovations.

Briana said she knew someone had entered their room when she saw a pair of shoes she didn't recognize at the front door. One of the burglars had taken off his shoes and switched them for her husband's shoes.

Police said they two men also, stole robes from the resort and more than $10,000 worth of valuables belonging to the family. The stolen items include their spare keys and irreplaceable items.

Recently, Briana’s father passed away. He left her a watch and a blanket for her son.

“He has a blanket that he always sleeps with and, I mean, you can always replace blankets," she said. "But that was one of the gifts he had gotten from grandpa."

“We just hope that they find these two individuals that made our night a living hell,” Ryan added.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.