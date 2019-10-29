NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A day after officials in Guadalupe County received a phone call threatening New Braunfels Middle School, police said they have identified the person responsible.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, a 13-year-old boy who is a student at the school made the call to the Guadalupe County 911 call center. Officials say they’re still investigating, but they said the threat to New Braunfels Middle School was not credible.

The 13-year old student suspect and his parents have been fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation, police said. The boy has been detained and charged with False Alarm or Report, a state jail felony. Additional charges may be pending.

The district told parents Monday night to expect additional police presence on Tuesday as the threat was investigated.

In a Facebook post, New Braunfels police said they take all threats seriously. They said the department works closely with both local school districts and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office to help ensure the safety of all students, teachers, and staff.

New Braunfels Police Department NBMS Threat Update NBPD School Resource Officers and Detectives hav... e been able to identify a 13-year old male New Braunfels Middle School student that was responsible for the threat made via telephone yesterday afternoon to the Guadalupe County 911 call center.

