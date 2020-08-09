New Braunfels man's Harley Davidson 'father's day gift' stolen from apartment complex parking lot

In December, Emi Silguero says thieves attempted to steal his Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle, which prompted him to invest in security cameras.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — One New Braunfels man is asking for the community’s support in helping find his stolen motorcycle.

“I finally got my dream bike,” said Emi Silguero.

The 2012 Harley Davidson Softail Slim became a treasured family gift of love.

“That was my Father’s Day gift,” Silguero said.

The unwelcome surprise arrived Sunday evening when Silguero returned home from a weekend trip in Dallas. Silguero and his family live at the Reserve at Engel Road apartment complex.

It didn’t take long for Silguero to notice something was wrong.

“Last night, we pulled up and I was like, where’s my bike? My wife’s like, are you kidding me? I was like, no I’m serious where’s my bike?”

Silguero’s own security camera footage appeared to capture what happened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

“Within three minutes, they were in the parking lot and gone,” he said.

A yellow Mazda Protégé is seen parking followed by an individual exiting the car and approaching Silguero’s bike.

“Backs it up, turns it on, tries to take off but my forks are locked so you see him struggling with the forks a little bit,” Silguero said.

Another tenant’s security camera showed the stolen bike and yellow car leaving the apartment complex.

Silguero reported the incident to New Braunfels police. He’s now relying on law enforcement and the community to help find his dream bike.

“I highly doubt I’m going to see my bike again. It’s not just any motorcycle, it’s a motorcycle we worked hard to get.”