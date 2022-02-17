Man accused of using his phone to take pictures up a woman's skirt

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A man was using his cell phone to take pictures up a woman's skirt in New Braunfels, police said. Now there's a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
According to the New Braunfels Police Department, it happened on January 4 at the H-E-B plus! on FM 306.
The suspect faces charges for invasive visual recording, which is a felony.
If you know who the person in the picture shared by police is, you're asked to call Comal County Crime Stoppers at (830) 620-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.
There is also an option to leave a tip online, or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.