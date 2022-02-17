x
Crime

Man accused of using his phone to take pictures up a woman's skirt

Police said it happened at the H-E-B plus! off of FM 306 in New Braunfels in January. There's a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A man was using his cell phone to take pictures up a woman's skirt in New Braunfels, police said. Now there's a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, it happened on January 4 at the H-E-B plus! on FM 306.

The suspect faces charges for invasive visual recording, which is a felony.

If you know who the person in the picture shared by police is, you're asked to call Comal County Crime Stoppers at (830) 620-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

There is also an option to leave a tip online, or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.

DO YOU KNOW THIS PERSON? The New Braunfels Police Department is seeking tips from the public about the identity of a...

Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

