NEISD teacher arrested after allegedly sending sexually suggestive messages to student through Snapchat

District officials say the 29-year-old suspect resigned from his position this week.

SAN ANTONIO — A middle school teacher within the North East ISD system has been arrested on accusations that he was exchanging lewd and sexually suggestive messages with a student through Snapchat.

A spokesperson for the district says the suspect, 29-year-old Christopher Rocha, resigned this week from his position at Krueger Middle School, adding that he had been with NEISD since 2016.

According to arrest records, Rocha friended and sent messages to the victim through social media, encouraging them to meet up while also sending photos that were sexual in nature. He also, according to an affidavit, "asked the victim to send him photographs of herself" and asked if the victim "wanted to engage in sexual intercourse with him."

At that point, the affidavit states, the victim let a relative know about the messages, and reports with the school district and San Antonio Police were filed.

In speaking with SAPD investigators, Rocha confessed to communicating with other students through social media as well.