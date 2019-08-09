SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in King William, Lavaca and surrounding neighborhoods say they've spotted a man breaking into homes, stealing bicycles and tools. They're sharing their findings on Facebook and Nextdoor, hoping police will catch the thief and warning each other to keep their valuables locked up and far from reach.

Mary Anne and Matthew Snyder say their surveillance system caught the man breaking into their home, where he stole a bicycle. The Snyders said he had shattered a window to gain entry, and they're worried he might try again—or target someone else.

"This individual is known in the neighborhood for stealing bikes, breaking into places, so he’s a serial burglar, serial thief," Matthew Snyder said. "We have him on camera, we think we know his name and we would just like to get him caught, because nobody needs to live in a neighborhood anywhere, even here, (while) having somebody like that running around."

Mary Anne Snyder said she had previously heard about the man breaking into homes, but didn't expect it their family would fall victim.

"I saw on the app pictures of him and even told my husband we need to look out for him, but I didn’t think he would get us," Snyder said.

Neighbors believe they have identified who the man is based on several images that surveillance cameras have caught. KENS 5 Eyewitness News reached out to San Antonio Police to confirm the filing of police reports, and that officers believe the man is a suspect, before sharing his face or name.

In the meantime, the Snyders want to get the word out so neighbors know to use extra caution—and to call police if he tries to strike again.

"We’re looking forward with SAPD, the detectives, to try to track this guy down," Matthew Snyder said. "He doesn’t belong in this neighborhood. Or any other neighborhood."