KILLEEN, Texas — The people who live at the Bridgewater Retreat Apartments in Killeen are terrified as the Kileen Police Department continues to search for a gunman who randomly opened fire last Thursday morning.

"I was within a hundred feet of the shooter," Tashawn Richardson said.

Richardson is a mother of four who was walking her kids to the bus stop at the time of the incident.

"He literally opened the door to the left of me and opened fire on all of my children and all the other children that were standing outside," Richardson said.

KPD officers said they are still looking for Nance. Police confirmed with 6 News that officers were dispatched to the apartments on Sunday night, but Nance was not found.

"I heard two pops that sounded like it came from a pistol," said David Jones, recalling the events last week when a bullet went pass his head. "I walked out of the front door after excusing it as backfire from a car and got caught in between a police officer behind his cruiser putting on Kevlar and a woman and her child running away."

Anthony Grayson, a married father of four girls said the last few days have been wild.

"Bullets don't have no name on them," he said. "I mean, they could easily travel through a window, a wall, hit me, my wife, one of my kids or anybody else."

"This is a harsh reality because you're scared to let your children outside," Richardson said.

Jones said the last few days have been surreal and have left him pondering his own fate.

"It made me think of my own mortality, my own death," he said. "I've got little kids, they're not with me at the time, but I'm trying to reconcile with them."

"Everybody over here is terrified," Grayson said. "Everybody over here is tired of it. They want out. They want justice. They want him caught. But, like I said, he is still at large."

As for Richardson, who just moved here from San Antonio, she said she's sad, angry and concerned about the choice she made to move into the neighborhood.

"It ends," she said when asked if something would have happened to her children last week. "This is the reason why I live, you're looking at it. Everything I do, I do for them. Every day I wake up, every night I go to sleep, I'm worried. I have to walk my dog in the morning and the afternoon. Is someone going to shoot at my dog and me for absolutely no reason? Living here is a nightmare."

