NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland man pleaded guilty to murder on Monday and was sentenced Wednesday to 99 years in prison.

Jacob Arrington will also pay a $10,000 fine in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Brandon Robertson in 2017.

Robertson's burned body was found on May 27, 2017, in a rural area off of FM 92 close to Fred according to the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

Arrington pleaded guilty on Monday before Judge John Stevens before his trial began. A jury was chosen that afternoon, and handed down the sentence on Wednesday after an hour and a half of deliberation.

Testimony took a day and a half.

Assistant District Attorney Rachel Grove told 12News she's prosecuted dozens of cases over the last 11 years, and she believes Arrington is "Truly evil."

Grove said the crime scene in this case was "the most gruesome crime scene" she's ever seen.

She said investigators in Tyler County, along with the Texas Rangers, did a great job with the case.

Grove said Arrington had a prior conviction of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing a person seven times.

Several others were charged in Roberton's murder, including Jeremy Arrington of Spurger, Scott Ford of Orange, James Pratt of Nederland and Thomas Swafford of Nederland.

According to a 12News file story, law enforcement investigated evidence from crime scenes in Jefferson and Tyler Counties, and spent around 6 weeks talking to witnesses and suspects.

A medical examiner determined that Robertson had been shot multiple times, according to a 2017 press release.

Investigators say Robertson's body was taken to Tyler County where it was burned after he was murdered in Jefferson County.

