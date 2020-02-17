SAN ANTONIO — Detectives with the New Braunfels Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead inside of a black Dodge Challenger in the parking lot of an apartment complex this morning.

According to officials with NBPD, the man and woman were found in the parking lot of the Sage Apartments just after 7 a.m. Both had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The man has since been identified as Michael Dewayne Logue, 34, and the woman has been identified as Desiree Bernarducci, 37.

Officials with NBPD believe that the man and woman knew each other and that "[Logue] shot Bernarducci with a handgun before turning the gun on himself. However, final determinations about the circumstances surrounding their deaths are still pending autopsy results and continued investigation."