Just days before Halloween, thieves were caught on camera stealing decor from a front lawn in a northwest San Antonio neighborhood.

The homeowner, Janice Walker, is scared and is hoping the thieves will be caught. The Navy vet just installed her security cameras a few weeks ago.

"You go out of your way to do something, and then someone goes out their way to make it bad for people," she said.

In the surveillance video, you see a car pull up to Walker's home on Glad Heart Street on the northwest side.

"Three of them just jumped out the car, and ran up and snatched it and went back to the car," she described.

They stole Walker's inflatable pumpkin and other decorations.

"I just want to feel safe and comfortable, and now I just feel violated," said Walker, who noted that nothing bad happens in her neighborhood. "They were looking around the windows to make sure I wasn't there. It could have been a lot worse if I would have come out and it was three men."

Walker has since put out more decorations since the theft early Thursday morning. She says that none of her other neighbors were hit.

"They can just go to someone's property and take their things, I don't like that," she said. "It is just bad people. If you are willing to steal something small like that, what else can you really do?"

Walker did file a police report. She said that this is a huge letdown because it is her first Halloween in San Antonio.

