Navarro ISD bus driver arrested for alleged child pornography

The school district says they fired him and are working with police in the ongoing investigation.

SEGUIN, Texas — A former Navarro ISD bus driver was arrested and subsequently fired after he was charged with possession of child pornography.

Police officials in New Braunfels identified 76-year-old Michael Paul Morrish as the now-former employee of Navarro ISD.

Superintendent Mandy Epley released a statement, saying police had informed the district that one of their bus drivers was arrested.

"We want to emphasize that at this time there is no reason to believe that any district students were involved in the incident leading to the non-school related arrest," Epley's statement read. "The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities."

Navarro ISD officials said they fired Morrish and are working with police in the ongoing investigation.

"We understand that situations like these can be concerning to our parents, students, and staff members. We want to reassure you that we are taking this matter seriously and will continue to provide a safe and nurturing environment for our students to learn and grow. Counselors will be available for any students or parents who need support," Epley added.

Epley asks that if anyone has questions or concerns related to this matter to please call the district at (830) 372-1930.

